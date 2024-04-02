Realta Investment Advisors Invests $200,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.27. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

