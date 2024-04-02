Realta Investment Advisors Invests $202,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.
Public Storage Trading Down 1.2 %
PSA opened at $286.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.87 and its 200 day moving average is $275.60.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
Featured Stories
