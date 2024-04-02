Realta Investment Advisors Invests $211,000 in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1,610.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.59%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

