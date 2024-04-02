Realta Investment Advisors Invests $214,000 in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Separately, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the third quarter worth approximately $5,046,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Shares of PAAA stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $51.19.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.