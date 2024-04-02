Realta Investment Advisors Invests $217,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,040,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,837,000 after buying an additional 71,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.19.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $227.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

