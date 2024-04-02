Realta Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.21 and its 200 day moving average is $195.36. The company has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

