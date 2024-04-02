Realta Investment Advisors Makes New $206,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,766 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

