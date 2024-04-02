Realta Investment Advisors Makes New $210,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $427.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $432.85 and its 200-day moving average is $411.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.46 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.