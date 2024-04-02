Realta Investment Advisors Makes New $212,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,174,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,375,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,248 shares of company stock worth $22,970,890. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.7 %

MDB stock opened at $356.09 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.72 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.05.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

