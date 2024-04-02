Realta Investment Advisors Makes New $212,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,004,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $395.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

