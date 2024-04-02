Realta Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Aflac alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Aflac Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.