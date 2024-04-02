Realta Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $463.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $223.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $350.60 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $440.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.84.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

