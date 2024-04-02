Realta Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PECO opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PECO. Mizuho upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

