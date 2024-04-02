Realta Investment Advisors Sells 2,386 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in NiSource were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

