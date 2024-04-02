Realta Investment Advisors Sells 31 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $710.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

