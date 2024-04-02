Realta Investment Advisors Sells 3,622 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in PPL were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PPL alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 857,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 142,136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 131,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

PPL Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 103.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.