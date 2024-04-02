Realta Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,156 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

