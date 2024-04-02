Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for UiPath (PATH)

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

Get UiPath Inc alerts:

4/1/2024 – UiPath had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – UiPath had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – UiPath had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – UiPath had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – UiPath was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

3/14/2024 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.52 and a beta of 0.96. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 55.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 344,499 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.