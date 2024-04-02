Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 471.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $969.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $959.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $881.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

