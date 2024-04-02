Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $23,356,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.23.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
