Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Kenneth Halverson bought 2,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

