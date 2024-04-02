Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 242.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Report on TTD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,562 shares of company stock worth $35,446,258. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.