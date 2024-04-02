Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $109.75.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

