Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 11,083 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,716,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GIII stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.36. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

