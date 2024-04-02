Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,651,000 after buying an additional 743,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

