Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 774 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 975.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of BEN opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $30.32.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
