Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $427.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.75 and a 1-year high of $429.59.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

