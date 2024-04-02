Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK opened at $283.23 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

