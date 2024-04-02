Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.8 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $283.23 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

