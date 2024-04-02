Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Critical Analysis

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Root and Heritage Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $455.00 million 1.94 -$147.40 million ($10.23) -5.92 Heritage Insurance $735.50 million 0.45 $45.31 million $1.72 6.39

Heritage Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.8% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Root and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -32.40% -73.62% -11.83% Heritage Insurance 6.16% 26.69% 2.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Root and Heritage Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 0 5 3 0 2.38 Heritage Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33

Root presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 73.56%. Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.11%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Root.

Risk and Volatility

Root has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Root on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. Root, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance. It also provides restoration, emergency, and recovery services; property management, and reinsurance services; homeowners insurance products, including single-family, homeowners or duplex, and condominium owners; and dwelling fire insurance policies. In addition, the company provides personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as distribute indirectly to retail locations through wholesale agency relationships. Further, it offers personal and commercial insurance policies through a network of independent agencies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

