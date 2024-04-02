Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FNDF opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

