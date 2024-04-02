Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 216.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

