Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,516.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

