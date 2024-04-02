SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

