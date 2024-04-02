Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.35.

Semtech Stock Up 6.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $29.37 on Monday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

