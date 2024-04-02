Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.50. The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $28.52. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Semtech shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 1,158,235 shares.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.35.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
