Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.50. The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $28.52. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Semtech shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 1,158,235 shares.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Semtech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 197,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Semtech by 431.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after buying an additional 671,885 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,275,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.