Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Rises By 8.8%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 1,030,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Down 2.6 %

ADMLF opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

About Adriatic Metals

Featured Stories

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

