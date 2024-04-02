Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Rises By 6.1%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 767,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AGL Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $8.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.
AGL Energy Company Profile
