Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Rises By 6.1%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 767,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $8.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

AGL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.