Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Rises By 6.1%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.3 days.
Alsea Price Performance
Alsea stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Alsea has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.95.
Alsea Company Profile
