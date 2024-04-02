Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Increases By 8.7%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 908,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,870. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,224,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

