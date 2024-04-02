Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Rises By 8.7%

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $2.1875 dividend. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 102.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

See Also

