Short Interest in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expands By 8.1%

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 25,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

