Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Increases By 8.6%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 1,015,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.
About CanAlaska Uranium
