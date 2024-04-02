Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Increases By 8.6%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 1,015,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

