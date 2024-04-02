Short Interest in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Decreases By 6.5%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,156,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 3,376,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 233.8 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
