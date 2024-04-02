Short Interest in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Decreases By 6.5%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,156,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 3,376,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 233.8 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

