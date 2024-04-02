Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Grows By 8.4%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

CTLT stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

