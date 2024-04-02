Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Rises By 8.2%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

In other Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $100,501.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

FOF stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

