Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Increases By 8.2%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,961.0 days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Shares of Corporate Travel Management stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. Corporate Travel Management has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

