Short Interest in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Rises By 8.6%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded High Tide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

High Tide Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JW Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in High Tide by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in High Tide by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HITI opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.54.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

