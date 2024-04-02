Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Increases By 8.1%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infobird

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infobird stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.59% of Infobird at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of IFBD stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Infobird has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $520.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

