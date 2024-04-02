Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

SWKS stock opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $117.73.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.